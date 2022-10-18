PFI banned: It is now time to clean up the rot from within, especially in Kerala

International gangster-terror nexus: NIA raids 50 locations

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 18: The National Investigation Agency in a major crackdown conducted raids across 50 locations in several parts of northern India in connection with an ongoing case relating to the nexus between gangsters and terrorists.

Raids were conducted in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Delhi and the National Capital Region. Sources tell OneIndia that the NIA raids are aimed at dismantling these gangs which have been provided logistic support to terror groups.

This is the second such raid by the NIA in connection with the same case. Last time the agent had raided 60 locations. The agency had registered two cases and a series of investigations had been launched on August 26.

The agency has managed to identify several gang leaders and their associates who are actively part of terror activities as well. The international nexus of these gangsters too has come to the fore.

The gangsters had been operating on the cyber space and boasting about the crimes that they had committed. They were also part of a massive extortion racket and were creating terror among the people.

The NIA is also looking at unearthing this deep-rooted conspiracy between the international and local gangsters. The source cited above also said that their cartels involved in smuggling is also under the scanner.