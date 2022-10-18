Court issues stern warning to relatives of PFI men for clicking pictures of NIA officials

PFI ban and after: Why the threat still looms large?

New Delhi, Oct 18: An NIA court in Kerala has issued a stern warning to the relatives of the arrested Popular Front of India radicals after they found clicking pictures of NIA officials.

The observations were made when the court was considering the petition for the custody of five PFI activists who were arrested during the nation-wide raids. The NIA officials submitted before the court that the photographs were being taken under mysterious circumstances.

While issuing a stern warning, the court said that it was a serious offence and not should be repeated.

The five PFI men, Karamana Ashraff Moulavi, Yahia Yoya Thangal, Abdul Sathar, K Mohammed Ali and C T Sulaiman were sent to NIA custody for three days.

The NIA had submitted that it wanted custody of the accused persons as it needed to interrogate them more. The arrests had taken place following two nationwide raids abasing the PFI that began on September 22.

