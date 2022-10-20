YouTube
    In gangster-terrorist nexus case with international ramifications, NIA nets advocate Asif Khan

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 20: Following a massive crackdown on the gangster-terrorist nexus which has international ramifications, the National Investigation Agency has netted advocate Asif Khan from Delhi.

    In a release, the NIA said that in the follow-up investigations and action in the wake of raids and searches of houses/establishments connected with leaders and members of organised criminal networks by, advocate Asif Khan from North East Delhi has been arrested.

    In gangster-terrorist nexus case with international ramifications, NIA nets advocate Asif Khan
    Police keep vigil during a raid by National Investigation Agency (NIA) at the residence of gangster Raju Basodi to to probe nexus between terrorists, gangsters and drug smugglers, in Sonepat district.PTI Photo

    The NIA also said that four weapons and a few pistols along with ammunition were recovered from his house. During examination, it came to light that Asif was in touch with gangsters, both inside and outside the jail, and he was actively assisting gangsters and criminals in carrying out various types of criminal and illegal activities.

    International gangster-terror nexus: NIA raids 50 locationsInternational gangster-terror nexus: NIA raids 50 locations

    The NIA also arrested Raju Mota who has a criminal background and several cases registered against him.

    Raju Mota is running an illegal liquor mafia network in Sonepat and surrounding areas, along with his associates. He is an accomplice of Sandeep who is a dreaded gangster of Haryana. Raju Mota has also invested huge amount of money in liquor business which he has earned through illegitimate means, the NIA said.

    Raids were conducted in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Delhi and the National Capital Region. Sources tell OneIndia that the NIA raids are aimed at dismantling these gangs which have been provided logistic support to terror groups.

    Police keep vigil during a raid by National Investigation Agency (NIA) at the residence of gangster Raju Basodi to to probe nexus between terrorists, gangsters and drug smugglers, in Sonepat district.PTI Photo
    Police keep vigil during a raid by National Investigation Agency (NIA) at the residence of gangster Raju Basodi to to probe nexus between terrorists, gangsters and drug smugglers, in Sonepat district.PTI Photo

    This is the second such raid by the NIA in connection with the same case. Last time, the agent had raided 60 locations. The agency had registered two cases and a series of investigations had been launched on August 26.

    In J&K, more rot weeded out as administration suspends 5 employees for terror linksIn J&K, more rot weeded out as administration suspends 5 employees for terror links

    The agency has managed to identify several gang leaders and their associates who are actively part of terror activities as well. The international nexus of these gangsters too has come to the fore.

    The gangsters had been operating on the cyber space and boasting about the crimes that they had committed. They were also part of a massive extortion racket and were creating terror among the people.

    The NIA is also looking at unearthing this deep-rooted conspiracy between the international and local gangsters. The source cited above also said that their cartels involved in smuggling is also under the scanner.

    Story first published: Thursday, October 20, 2022, 8:30 [IST]
