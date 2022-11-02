With Islamic radicalisation running so deep, why an NIA branch in every state matters

NIA announces cash reward of Rs 14 lakh for information on Praveen Nettaru’s PFI killers

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 02: The National Investigation Agency has announced cash rewards for any information leading to the arrest of the absconding accused in the Praveen Nettaru murder case.

The NIA said that the accused are part of the now banned outfit, Popular Front of India (PFI). The four accused persons have been absconding since the incident took place in July this year.

In a release the NIA said that it was announcing a reward of Rs 5 lakh each for two accused and RS 2 lakh each for the other two accused. The absconding accused are identified as Mustafa Paijaru of Budu house in Bellare village of Sulya taluk (Rs. 5 lakhs cash reward), M.H. Tufail of Madikeri city, Kodagu district (Rs. 5 lakhs reward), M.R. Umar Farooq of Sullia (Rs 2 Lakh reward) and Abu Bakr Siddique alias Painter Siddique alias Gujari Siddique of Bellare village in Sullia (Rs. 2 lakhs reward).

Praveen Nettaru murder: NIA gets custody of five key accused

Those who have any information can contact SP, NIA, 8th floor, Sir M Visvesvaraiah Kendriya Bhawan, Domlur, Bengaluru -- 560071 or dial 080 29510900 or 8904241100; Email: info.blr.nia@gov.in, the NIA said.

Nettaru a BJP youth wing worker was hacked to death in front of his shop in Bellare by three bike-borne miscreants on July 26. The police had arrested three persons- Shiyabuddin alias Shiyab, 33, from Sullia, a cocoa supplier to Campco, Basheer, 29, a resident of Elimale, working in a small hotel and Riyaz Ankathadka, 27. The case was later handed over to the NIA.