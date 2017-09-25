They called her, ' hi sexy, hello sexy' and landed in jail for 2 years. A special court at Yavatmal in Maharashtra sentenced two men to two years in jail for addressing a girl with the phrase 'sexy.'

It can be firmly said that the words, 'Hi sexy, Hello sexy' amounts to intentionally insulting the modesty of the victim girl," the court said while convicting the accused under Section 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) with Section 34 (common intent) of the Indian Penal Code, along with a fine of Rs 1,000 each.

The court observed that high-handed measures are required to stop crimes against women.

According to the prosecution, the incident took place in March 2015 when the complainant, a Class XI student, was returning home after buying groceries. Around 8 pm, when she was crossing a community hall, the two accused, who were standing on the road, allegedly addressed her with the words, 'Hi sexy, Hello Sexy'.

During her deposition before the court, the complainant told the court that initially, she did not pay attention to them but they allegedly repeated the words and also addressed her by name. She told the court that they allegedly also made obscene gestures with their hands.

The girl said she ran home weeping and informed her mother. They approached the police the next day against the two accused, Avinash Bhavekar (24) and Ravi Bhavekar (22).

