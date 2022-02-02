Terrorists target yet another police officer in J&K

Terrorist who was going to kill shopkeeper in J&K gunned down

New Delhi, Feb 02: A police officer was injured when terrorists fired at hime while he was returning home. The incident took place when the officer was returning from a Mosque in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian.

This is the third such attack reported in the past week and the second in South Kashmir. The officer has been hospitalised and a search has been launched to hunt down the terrorist.

"#Terrorists fired upon ASI (assistant sub-inspector) Shabir Ahmad while he was coming back from mosque after prayers in his native place Amishijipora area of #Shopian," the Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.

The police officer's condition is said to be stable and he is undergoing treatment, the police said. The area where the incident took place has been cordoned off and investigations have begun.

On Saturday, terrorists had killed a 53 year old policeman in south Kashmir. A day before that another cop had escaped unhurt in an attack that took place in Batmaloo area of Srinagar.

In 2021, 20 police personnel were killed in J&K either during targeted killings or encounters. However the security forces in January alone have gunned down 21 terrorists including 8 from Pakistan.

Story first published: Wednesday, February 2, 2022, 8:31 [IST]