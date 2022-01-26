With 40 elite commandos, Delhi has its own QAT to guard against terror

Shaurya Chakra: Nine awardees died in line of duty

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 26: The Shaurya Chakra medal the nation's third highest gallantry medal has been awarded to five Army soldiers, an Assam Rifles jawan and six CRPF personnel. Nine of these personnel were awarded the medal posthumously.

Ajeet Singh and Kuldeep Kumar Urawan, constables Vikas Kumar and Purnanad are the CRPF jawans who have been awarded the medal posthumously. The others who have been awarded the medal posthumously are company commandant Dilip Malik and assistant commandant Anirudh Pratap Singh.

For the counter-insurgency operation in Assam, rifleman Rakesh Kumar of the 5 Assam Rifles has also been awarded the medal.

Three have been conferred with the Sena Medal for gallantry for the second time this year. They are Major Bharat Singh Jwala, Jagtar Johal and Havidar Naseer Ahmad Mir. Four senior officers, Lt-Gen PGK Menon, have got the Uttam Yudh Sena Medals have been conferred with the Uttam Oudh Sena Medal.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, January 26, 2022, 9:57 [IST]