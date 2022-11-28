Election commission announces ex gratia to kin of two CRPF jawans shot dead in Porbandar on poll duty

For fishermen folks in Gujarat, the only poll issue is freeing their people from Pak jail

Ahmedabad, Nov 28: Election Commission of India announced Rs 15 lakh ex gratia to the kin of two paramilitary jawans who were killed on poll duty in Gujarat's Porbandar following a clash with their colleague.

The jawans were allegedly shot dead on Saturday with an official firearm of a colleague. The victims were identified as Thoibasingh Thainopon Josing, and Jitensingh Khumanthem, Riflemen. They belonged to Manipur and were serving in Indian Reserve Battalion.

Announcing the ex gratia, the election commission said on Sunday, "Reserve Battalion, SAP 1445 had occurred at about 07:00 pm on November 26. In this incident, two jawans Thoibasingh Thainopon Josing, Rifleman, and Jitensingh Khumanthem, Rifleman died and the other two soldiers Limapokpam Surjitsinh and Rohikanta Mitei have been injured. The Superintendent of Police, Porbandar, and District Election Officer, Porbandar both have recommended Ex-Gratia compensation of Rs 15 lac each to heirs of deceased jawans," ANI quoted it as saying.

The poll body further said in a statement, "We have agreed with the proposal made by the District Election Officer, Porbandar. The detailed order with respect to payment will be issued soon after the details of the heirs of deceased jawans are received from the State of Manipur."

What really happened:

The incident happened on Saturday. The two jawans of the Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) were shot dead and two sustained gun injuries. It took place after their colleague opened fire at them following an argument near Gujarat's Porbandar.

The firing took place at a cyclone relief centre at Tukda Gosa, where they were lodged. The paramilitary jawans were deployed for poll duty ahead of the state assembly elections.

Following the firing, officials said, "One jawan died on the spot while the other injured were brought to Porbandar Bhavsinghji Hospital for treatment."

Talking about the incident, Porbandar DM Ashok Sharma said, "An incident of firing was reported around 7 pm today wherein two paramilitary personnel who were deputed in Porbandar for Assembly election duty have died and the other two have been admitted to a nearby hospital. After giving primary treatment to the injured they were referred to Jamnagar medical college for further treatment. The situation is under control, and forces have been deployed at the site."

(With input from ANI)

