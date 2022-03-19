UP polls: Vote for BJP if you want Mukhtar Ansari, Azam Khan to stay in jail: Amit Shah

PM Modi, Yogi got people of UP rid of mosquitoes, mafias: Amit Shah

India's handling of Ukraine issue has positive impact on assembly polls: Amit Shah

On 53rd Raising Day ceremony, Amit Shah lauds CISF for its services during Pandemic

Home Minister Amit Shah arrives in Jammu on eve of CRPF Raising Day parade

Home Minister Amit Shah to attend CRPF's Raising Day parade in Jammu

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 19: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF)'s 83rd Raising Day parade in Jammu today.

Shah will address CRPF's annual 83 Raising Day Parade at Maulana Azad Stadium, Jammu. This is for the first time that the CRPF's Raising Day Parade is being held outside Delhi.

Following the parade, the Home Minister is scheduled to chair a high-level security review meeting to be attended by the top brass of police, army, para-military forces, and intelligence agencies.

Earlier yesterday, Shah said that the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to the welfare of security personnel of J&K.

Shah handed over appointment letters on compassionate grounds to the Next of Kin of four security personnel of J&K Police who were martyred in terrorist incidents in the UT.

The Home Minister lauded the role of J&K Police in restoring peace in Jammu and Kashmir on numerous occasions and in a number of fora.

Know all about Amit Shah

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Union Minister of State for PMO, Dr. Jitendra Singh, and DGP J&K Police Dilbag Singh were present on the occasion.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, March 19, 2022, 9:12 [IST]