YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Home Minister Amit Shah to attend CRPF's Raising Day parade in Jammu

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Mar 19: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF)'s 83rd Raising Day parade in Jammu today.

    Shah will address CRPF's annual 83 Raising Day Parade at Maulana Azad Stadium, Jammu. This is for the first time that the CRPF's Raising Day Parade is being held outside Delhi.

    Home Minister Amit Shah to attend CRPFs Raising Day parade in Jammu

    Following the parade, the Home Minister is scheduled to chair a high-level security review meeting to be attended by the top brass of police, army, para-military forces, and intelligence agencies.

    Earlier yesterday, Shah said that the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to the welfare of security personnel of J&K.

    Shah handed over appointment letters on compassionate grounds to the Next of Kin of four security personnel of J&K Police who were martyred in terrorist incidents in the UT.

    The Home Minister lauded the role of J&K Police in restoring peace in Jammu and Kashmir on numerous occasions and in a number of fora.

    Amit Shah
    Know all about
    Amit Shah

    Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Union Minister of State for PMO, Dr. Jitendra Singh, and DGP J&K Police Dilbag Singh were present on the occasion.

    More AMIT SHAH News  

    Read more about:

    amit shah crpf

    Story first published: Saturday, March 19, 2022, 9:12 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 19, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X