Burqa clad woman who hurled bomb at CRPF camp is member of rabid Asiya Andrabi headed Dukhtaran-e-Milat

New Delhi, Apr 01: A woman in a burqa who was caught on camera hurling a bomb at the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp in Sopore, Jammu and Kashmir has been arrested.

She has been identified as Hasina Akhtar, a resident of Baramulla. She is associated with the banned group Dukhtaran-e-Milat which is headed by Asiya Andrabi.

The CCTV footage showed the woman stopping in the middle of the road and searching through the purse she was carrying. She then takes a bomb from her bag and hurls it at the CRPF camp. The bomb caused no loss or injuries, the police said

The Dukhtaran-e-Milat is a radical separatist group in Jammu and Kashmir. In 2019 the NIA had raided this organisation in connection with scores of terror funding cases.

Asiya Andrabi who heads the outfit and who was termed as 'sister' by Lashkar-e-Tayiba chief, Hafiz Saeed admitted during questioning that she had been collecting funds and donations from foreign sources and Duktaran-e-Milat had been organising protests by muslim women in the valley. Asiya Andrabi was confronted with evidence regarding funding of educational expenses of her son in Malaysia from 2011 onwards through foreign remittances made by Zahoor Watali.

In the chargesheet, the NIA said that Asiya and her associates were actively involved in running a terrorist organisation and was engaged in anti India activities, the NIA said. Further the NIA also accused her of inciting the public of Kashmir to join an armed rebellion against the government of India with the aid and assistance of organisations based in Pakistan.

They were using various media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, TV Channels including channels in Pakistan to spread insurrectionary imputations and hateful messages and speeches against India. DEM through Aasiya Andrabi and others, openly advocates secession of Jammu & Kashmir from the Union of India and its merger with Pakistan through violent means.

Investigation has established that Aasiya Andrabi is heading Dukhtaran-E-Millat as its chief and has used social media and other platforms to abet waging of war against Government of India.

She is spreading seditious and insurrectionary imputations against Government of India. She is promoting ill-will and enmity between different communities in India on ground of religion.

Investigation has also established that she has close contacts with designated Global Terrorist Hafeez Mohammad Saeed who is head of Jamaat-Ud-Dawah (JuD) and Lashkar-e-Tayiba, internationally designated terrorist organisations that are based in Pakistan.

She has used public platforms to incite youth of Kashmir to rise in armed insurrection against the Government of India with an object of achieving cessation of Kashmir from India and its merger with Pakistan.