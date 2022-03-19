Situation in J&K has improved after Modi became PM: Amit Shah in Jammu

India

oi-Prakash KL

Jammu, Mar 19: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is in Jammu on a two-day visit, hailed the work done by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), saying the biggest achievement of the force is controlling terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking at the 83rd Raising Day of the CRPF at Maulana Azad Stadium in Jammu, Shah said, "In 2014, after Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister of India, the situation in Jammu and Kashmir has improved. The biggest achievement in Jammu and Kashmir is the immense success that our forces have achieved in controlling terrorism in the state."

The minister stated that the CRPF has given a a sense of safety and security to people. "The CRPF has done the work of providing a sense of safety and security to the people in India for a long time. The CRPF jawans have given a sigh of relief to people in difficult situations in the country," Shah said.

The BJP minister had special mention for the CRPF for its role in conducting fair and peaceful elections across the country. "An election is a festival of democracy and a fair election is the soul of a democratic country. Whenever there are Lok Sabha or Assembly elections in India, the CRPF plays an important role in holding peaceful polls across the country," Shah said.

In the event, the next of kin of the CRPF personnel who lost their lives while fighting terrorism, left-wing extremism, and insurgency across the country were presented with medals and awards by Shah. This is the first time that the CRPF is celebrating its Raising Day outside the national capital.

Know all about Amit Shah

The CRPF Raising Day is held on March 19 after India's first Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel presented colours to the CRPF following the enactment of the CRPF Act by the Parliament in 1950.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, March 19, 2022, 15:15 [IST]