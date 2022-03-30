YouTube
    Watch: Burqa clad woman hurls bomb at CRPF camp in J&K

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Mar 30: A woman in a burqa was caught on camera hurling a bomb at the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp in Sopore, Jammu and Kashmir.

    The CCTV footage shows the woman stopping in the middle of the road and searching through the purse she was carrying. She then takes a bomb from her bag and hurls it at the CRPF camp.

    The bomb caused no loss or injuries, the police said. The area was immediately cordoned off after the attack. The woman has been identified and a massive search operation has been launched. She will be arrested soon said Inspector General of Police Kashmir, Vijay Kumar.

    Read more about:

    bomb crpf

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 13:59 [IST]
    X