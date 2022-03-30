For Quick Alerts
Watch: Burqa clad woman hurls bomb at CRPF camp in J&K
New Delhi, Mar 30: A woman in a burqa was caught on camera hurling a bomb at the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp in Sopore, Jammu and Kashmir.
The CCTV footage shows the woman stopping in the middle of the road and searching through the purse she was carrying. She then takes a bomb from her bag and hurls it at the CRPF camp.
#WATCH Bomb hurled at CRPF bunker by a burqa-clad woman in Sopore yesterday#Jammu&Kashmir— ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2022
(Video source: CRPF) pic.twitter.com/Pbqtpcu2HY
The bomb caused no loss or injuries, the police said. The area was immediately cordoned off after the attack. The woman has been identified and a massive search operation has been launched. She will be arrested soon said Inspector General of Police Kashmir, Vijay Kumar.
Story first published: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 13:59 [IST]