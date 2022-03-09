For Quick Alerts
SC grants bail to convict Perarivalan in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case
India
New Delhi, Feb 9: The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted bail to Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict AG Perarivalan.
A bench comprising Justices L Nageswara Rao and B R Gavai took note of the submission that the convict has been in jail for over 30 years and his conduct inside the prison and during the period of parole has been satisfactory.
Gandhi was assassinated on the night of May 21, 1991 at Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu by a woman suicide bomber, identified as Dhanu, at a poll rally.
Story first published: Wednesday, March 9, 2022, 16:23 [IST]