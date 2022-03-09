Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin writes to President Kovind, seeks release of all convicts from Rajiv case

Nation is forever indebted to Rajiv Gandhi for laying strong foundation for India: Amarinder Singh

SC grants bail to convict Perarivalan in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Feb 9: The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted bail to Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict AG Perarivalan.

A bench comprising Justices L Nageswara Rao and B R Gavai took note of the submission that the convict has been in jail for over 30 years and his conduct inside the prison and during the period of parole has been satisfactory.

Gandhi was assassinated on the night of May 21, 1991 at Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu by a woman suicide bomber, identified as Dhanu, at a poll rally.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, March 9, 2022, 16:23 [IST]