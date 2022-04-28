Fact Check: Is Rajiv Gandhi Foundation now called PM Care Fund?

Fact Check

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 28: Claims have gone viral claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has rechristened the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation as PM Cares Fund.

An infographic that has gone viral says that, "decades-old mistakes rectified with a change. It also lists some of these changes: Nehru Museum changed to PM Museum, Indira Awas Yojana to Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna to Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna, and the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation to PM Cares.

These claims are however misleading, OneIndia has learnt. The Rajiv Gandhi Foundation and the PM Care Fund are completely different entities and both are currently operating.

While the Nehru Museum, Indira Awas Yojana and Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award have been renamed, there is no report suggesting that the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation was renamed as the PM Care Fund.

The PM Cares Fund according to the official website was registered in under the Registration Act 1908 in New Delhi on March 27 2020.

The PM is the ex-officio chairman of this trust, while the Defence Minister, Home Minister and Finance Minister are ex-officio trustees. The PM is the Settlor who executed the deed and to set up the trust the Settlor transferred an initial sum of Rs 25,000 as initial corpus. This means that an entirely new trust was set up on March 27 2020.

On the other hand, the website of the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation was set up on June 21 1991. This was done to realise the vision of the late former prime minister of India. The foundation has worked on several issues between 1991 and 2009 with the primary focus being on eduction.

Sonia Gandhi is the chairperson of this foundation and leader such as Dr. Manmohan Singh, Rahul Gandhi, P Chidambaram and Priyanka Gandhi are its board members.

The foundation posts regular updates on its Facebook page. The most recently update was dated April 26 2022. The images shared are of a training workshop that the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation had organised.

Hence it is clarified that the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation has not become PM Care Fund. The infographic in circulation is misleading and false.

Fact Check Claim Rajiv Gandhi Foundation is now PM Care Fund Conclusion Both are separate entities and both are in existence and work separately Rating False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, April 28, 2022, 12:46 [IST]