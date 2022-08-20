Rajiv Gandhi 78th birth anniversary: Rahul Gandhi, other leaders pay tribute to former Prime Minister

SC to hear case of premature release of Rajiv Gandhi assassination convicts

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Aug 20: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday paid tribute to his father and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 78th birth anniversary at Veer Bhumi in the national capital.

The birth anniversary of India's Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi is celebrated as 'Sadbhavana Diwas' or Harmony Day' on 20 August.

Sadbhavana Diwas is marked with the objective to promote peace, national integration and communal harmony among all Indians.

'Sadbhavana' in English means goodwill.

Sadbhavana Diwas promotes Rajiv Gandhi's vision of a developed nation, which he tried to propagate through different national and international projects.

The message of this day is that people with different religions and beliefs should live peacefully in the country and eschew violence.

Sadbhavana Diwas aims to instill communal harmony, unity, brotherhood and love in the society at large.

Story first published: Saturday, August 20, 2022, 8:14 [IST]