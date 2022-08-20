India
YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Explainer Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Rajiv Gandhi 78th birth anniversary: Rahul Gandhi, other leaders pay tribute to former Prime Minister

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Aug 20: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday paid tribute to his father and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 78th birth anniversary at Veer Bhumi in the national capital.

    The birth anniversary of India's Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi is celebrated as 'Sadbhavana Diwas' or Harmony Day' on 20 August.

    Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Robert Vadra, MP KC Venugopal, and LoP Mallikarjun Kharge pay homage to former PM Rajiv Gandhi, on his 78th birth anniversary at Vir Bhumi.
    Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Robert Vadra pay homage to former PM Rajiv Gandhi, on his 78th birth anniversary at Vir Bhumi. Image courtesy: ANI

    Sadbhavana Diwas is marked with the objective to promote peace, national integration and communal harmony among all Indians.

    'Sadbhavana' in English means goodwill.

    'Gap in your words and deeds': Rahul Gandhi targets PM Modi over release of Bilkis Bano gangrape convicts'Gap in your words and deeds': Rahul Gandhi targets PM Modi over release of Bilkis Bano gangrape convicts

    Sadbhavana Diwas promotes Rajiv Gandhi's vision of a developed nation, which he tried to propagate through different national and international projects.

    The message of this day is that people with different religions and beliefs should live peacefully in the country and eschew violence.

    Sadbhavana Diwas aims to instill communal harmony, unity, brotherhood and love in the society at large.

    Comments

    More RAJIV GANDHI News  

    Read more about:

    rajiv gandhi rahul gandhi tribute former prime minister delhi

    Story first published: Saturday, August 20, 2022, 8:14 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 20, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X