Nation is forever indebted to Rajiv Gandhi for laying strong foundation for India: Amarinder Singh

Rajiv Gandhi death anniversary: Sonia, Priyanka Gandhi pay homage

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, May 21: Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi on Saturday paid homage to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 31st death anniversary at Vir Bhumi in the national capital.

Congress leaders P Chidambaram and Sachin Pilot also paid tribute to the former Prime Minister at Vir Bhumi in Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his tribute to the former Indian PM. He tweeted. "On his death anniversary, paying tributes to our former Prime Minister Shri Rajiv Gandhi. [sic]"

Rajiv Gandhi took over the charge of the Congress in 1984 following the assassination of his mother and then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. He became India's youngest Prime Minister at the age of 40 when he assumed office in October 1984.

He served as the Prime Minister of India till December 2, 1989. Born on August 20 in 1944, Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) suicide bomber during an election rally in Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu on May 21, 1991.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, May 21, 2022, 9:42 [IST]