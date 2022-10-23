YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Old charges recycled to stop funding of Gandhis' non-profits: Congress

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 23: The Congress on Sunday hit back at the Centre for action against the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF) and the Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust (RGCT), saying the move is aimed at diverting public attention from the main issues being faced by the country.

    Congress on action against RGCT
    Congress on action against RGCT

    The government has cancelled the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) licences of the RGF and the RGCT - two NGOs headed by Congress leader Sonia Gandhi - for alleged violation of laws, officials said on Sunday.

    "They (Centre) recycle old charges against the RGF and RGCT. This is to defame the Congress and divert public attention from issues of day-to-day concern to them," said Congress general secretary, communications, Jairam Ramesh.

    The economy is in deep crisis caused by spiralling prices, unemployment and a falling rupee, he said.

    Comments

    More CONGRESS News  

    Read more about:

    congress rajiv gandhi

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X