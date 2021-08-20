VP Naidu pays tribute to Rajiv Gandhi on birth anniversary

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin writes to President Kovind, seeks release of all convicts from Rajiv case

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 20: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday paid tributes to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 77th birth anniversary, recalling his contributions to the IT and telecom sectors, a PTI report said.

Born on August 20, 1944 in Mumbai, Gandhi served as the prime minister between October 31, 1984 and December 2, 1989.

"My tributes to former Prime Minister, Shri Rajiv Gandhi Ji on his birth anniversary today. His valuable contributions to the IT, telecom and education sector will always be remembered," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted, quoting Naidu.

(PTI)

Story first published: Friday, August 20, 2021, 11:44 [IST]