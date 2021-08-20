YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    VP Naidu pays tribute to Rajiv Gandhi on birth anniversary

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Aug 20: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday paid tributes to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 77th birth anniversary, recalling his contributions to the IT and telecom sectors, a PTI report said.

    VP Naidu pays tribute to Rajiv Gandhi on birth anniversary
    Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu

    Born on August 20, 1944 in Mumbai, Gandhi served as the prime minister between October 31, 1984 and December 2, 1989.

    Sadbhavana Diwas 2021: To mark Rajiv Gandhi’s birth anniversary Congress to hold eventsSadbhavana Diwas 2021: To mark Rajiv Gandhi’s birth anniversary Congress to hold events

    "My tributes to former Prime Minister, Shri Rajiv Gandhi Ji on his birth anniversary today. His valuable contributions to the IT, telecom and education sector will always be remembered," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted, quoting Naidu.

    (PTI)

    More RAJIV GANDHI News  

    Read more about:

    rajiv gandhi m venkaiah naidu

    Story first published: Friday, August 20, 2021, 11:44 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 20, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X