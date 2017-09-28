Rahul Gandhi should declare whether he is Christian or Hindu: Swamy

Taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi for visiting four temples in Gujarat, BJP leader Subramanian Swamy on Thursday said that the Congress vice president should declare if he is a Christian or a Hindu.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Swamy asked why there is a church at 10 Janpath, adding that Rahul has been practising Christianity for many years.

"Let Rahul Gandhi declare that I am not a Christian, but a Hindu. Why has he got a church in 10 Janpath and he goes there to pray? So unless he declares that he is a Hindu like his father Rajiv Gandhi, we won't believe him," Swamy said.

Rahul, who had kicked off his tour after offering prayers at the Dwarkadhish temple on Monday, resumed his road-show on Wednesday by trekking up the famous Chotila temple in Surendranagar district. Starting his tour from Rajkot on Wednesday morning, Rahul came to Chotila, the first stop, and began the steep climb immediately. He climbed around 1,000 steps in about 15 minutes without a break.

After he had offered prayers, the priests apprised him of the importance of the shrine. The Congress leader climbed down the stairway in another 15 minutes, greeting devotees on his way back.

In the evening, Gandhi visited Khodal Dham temple in Kagvad village to offer prayers to Khodiyar Mata, the reigning deity of the Leuva Patel community.

On his way to Jetpur from Kagvad, Gandhi also paid a visit to a temple dedicated to Dasi Jeevan, revered by Dalits and Buddhists. He also made an unscheduled visit to another shrine-- Jalaram temple--in Veerpur in Rajkot district.

