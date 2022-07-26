SC to hear Swamy’s plea seeking National Heritage status for Ram Setu today

New Delhi, Jul 26: The Supreme Court on Tuesday will hear BJP leader Subramanian Swamy's plea seeking a direction to the Union government to declare the 'Ram Setu' as a national heritage monument.

Ram Setu, also known as Adam's bridge, is a chain of limestone shoals between Pamban Island, off the south-eastern coast of Tamil Nadu, and Mannar Island, off the north-western coast of Sri Lanka.

A bench comprising Chief Justice NV Ramana and justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli on July 13 took note of the submissions of Swamy that it was an urgent and small matter needed to be listed for hearing.

On a lighter note, the CJI told Swamy that let it be listed after his retirement and then listed it for July 26.

SC rejects plea to increase smoking age from 18 to 21

The BJP leader had submitted that he had already won the first round of the litigation in which the Union government accepted the existence of Ram Sethu. He further said the Union minister concerned had called a meeting in 2017 to consider his demand but nothing happened subsequently.

The BJP leader had raised the issue of declaring the Ram Sethu a national monument in his PIL against the controversial Sethusamudram Ship Channel project, initiated by the UPA-I government.

The matter reached the apex court, which in 2007 had stayed work for the project on the Ram Setu.

The Centre later said it had considered the "socio-economic disadvantages" of the project and was willing to explore another route to the shipping channel project without damaging the Ram Setu.

"That the Government of India intends to explore an alternative to the earlier alignment of Skeletomuscular Ship Channel project without affecting/damaging the Adam's Bridge/Ram Setu in the interest of the nation," the affidavit filed by the ministry had said.

The court had then asked the government to file a fresh affidavit.

The Sethusamudram shipping channel project has been facing protests from some political parties, environmentalists and certain Hindu religious groups. Under the project, a 83 km-long deep water channel was to be created, linking Mannar with Palk Strait, by extensive dredging and removal of limestone shoals.

The apex court had on November 13, 2019 granted six weeks to the Centre to clarify its stand on the Ram Setu. It had also granted liberty to Swamy to approach the court if the response of the Centre was not filed.

Tuesday, July 26, 2022, 11:08 [IST]