Keep the faith, we are with her in this struggle: Subramanian Swamy to Kangana Ranaut

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Sep 09: BJP MP Subramanian Swamy on Wednesday, asked Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut to "keep the faith" and assured that "we are with her in this struggle".

In the recent political backlash over her remarks equating Mumbai with Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK), the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, on Tuesday served a "stop-work" notice to Ranaut for her alleged unauthorised construction at her office in Mumbai.

Kangana Ranaut, who is on her way to Mumbai from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, tweeted pictures of the demolition drive. While Ranaut is yet to reach Mumbai, her lawyer filed a plea in Bombay High Court challenging BMC's decision to undertake a demolition drive.

"I am never wrong and my enemies prove again and again this is why my Mumbai is POK now," Ranaut said, reiterating her reference to the PoK.

Kangana Ranaut's remarks gathered massive political row and state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had asked her to not return to Mumbai if she felt that the city was not safe.

"A girl (Kangana Ranaut) from another State comes here to earn a livelihood and Mumbai accepts her but she insults the Mumbai Police. This is sad. What she said is irresponsible. If you insult Maharashtra, people will not tolerate it. Maharashtra belongs to the BJP too, all parties should condemn her," he had said.