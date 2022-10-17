SC issues notice on Swamy's plea seeking probe into RBI officials' role in bank scams

Karnataka Hijab case: The timeline from January 1st to the split verdict today

New Delhi, Oct 17: The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to examine BJP leader Dr Subramanian Swamy's plea seeking a probe into the alleged role of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) officials in various banking scams.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and B V Nagarathna issued notices to the Central Bureau of Investigation and Reserve Bank of India and sought their replies on Swamy's plea.

"We'll consider. Issue notice," the bench said. Swamy has alleged that the involvement of RBI officials in scams involving various entities such as Kingfisher, Bank of Maharashtra and Yes Bank had not been probed.

The plea also alleged that RBI officials had acted in “demonstrable active connivance” in direct violation of statutes, including the Reserve Bank of India Act, Banking Regulation Act and State Bank of India Act.