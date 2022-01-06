Delhi HC junks Swamy's plea seeking quashing of Air India disinvestment process

YouTube
    New Delhi, Jan 6: The Delhi High Court on Thursday dismissed BJP leader Subramanian Swamy's petition seeking the quashing of the Air India disinvestment process on the allegation that the methodology adopted by the government in the valuation of the national carrier was "arbitrary, illegal and against public interest".

    The bench of Justices DN Patel and Jyoti Singh on Thursday dismissed the petition and said the order will be uploaded in this regard. "Dr. Subramanian Swamy, sir we are dismissing this matter... For the aforesaid reasons, we are dismissing this writ petition," the bench said.

    Swamy argued that the bid process was arbitrary, corrupt, malafide, unconstitutional and against the public interest, rigged in favour of Tata Sons and sought to set aside and revoke any action or decision or grant of any further approvals, permissions or permits by authorities with respect to the Air India disinvestment process.

    The BJP leader said that there is a clear statement that the insolvency process is ongoing in Madras High Court which passed orders against Spicejet and therefore it was not entitled to bid. As a result, this means that there was only one bidder and the bid cannot take place, said Subramanian Swamy.

    In October last year, the Centre accepted the highest bid made by a Tata Sons company for 100 per cent equity shares of Air India and Air India Express, along with the government's 50 per cent stake in ground-handling company AISATS -- the first privatisation in the country in 20 years, PTI reported.

    On January 4, the court heard the arguments put forward by Swamy, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and senior advocate Harish Salve, who appeared in the matter on behalf of Talace Private Limited, and had reserved the order.

    Swamy also sought a CBI investigation into the role and functioning of authorities and the submission of a detailed report before the court. "The Tatas are very much a part of Air Asia. This matter has been pending before Your Lordships and you have asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) to make investigations including in the Tatas' role," ANI quoted him as saying-.

    The plea was opposed by the counsel for Centre and Talace Pvt Ltd. PTI

    Read more about:

    subramanian swamy

    Story first published: Thursday, January 6, 2022, 17:48 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 6, 2022
