  • search
Trending Delhi Riots
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    BJP's Subramanian Swamy slams Congress over Justice Muralidhar's transfer

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 28: BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Dr Subramanian Swamy on Friday slammed the Congress as they tried to politicise the transfer of Justice Muralidhar from Delhi High Court to Punjab and Haryana High Court.

    BJPs Subramanian Swamy slams Congress over Justice Muralidhars transfer

    Taking to Twitter, the BJP leader said, "It is surprising that Congi and Commie leaders are attacking the transfer of Judge Muralidhar. The decision was endorsed by the Judges Collegium of the Supreme Court. If politicians are free to comment, then it is open to other politicians to comment too."

    This comment by the BJP leader came after the Congress levelled allegations surrounding a 47-year-old Judge Loya's death, in which the party demanded a probe but the higher judiciary did not order any such investigation.

    Decision to transfer Justice Muralidhar was taken on Feb 12 with his consent

    Taking to Twitter Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi had said,"Remembering the brave Judge Loya, who wasn't transferred," in a dig at the government over the transfer of Justice Muralidhar.

    The Ministry of Law and Justice on Wednesday transferred Justice Muralidhar to the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

    A statement that law ministry read, "In exercise of the power conferred by Clause (1) of Article 222 of the Constitution of India, the President, after consultation with the Chief Justice of India, is pleased to transfer Justice S. Muralidhar, Judge of the Delhi High Court, as a Judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court and to direct him to assume charge of his office in the Punjab and Haryana High Court."

    More SUBRAMANIAN SWAMY News

    Read more about:

    subramanian swamy congress delhi high court

    Story first published: Friday, February 28, 2020, 14:03 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 28, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X