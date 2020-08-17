Will MS Dhoni be joining politics? BJP leader Subramanian Swamy makes Lok Sabha election offer

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Aug 17: Former Indian skipper and two-time World Champion MS Dhoni retired from international cricket on Saturday however speculations are rife whether he will be joining politics and if he does, will it be BJP?

Soon after the retirement news, Dhoni got an offer to fight Lok Sabha election from a prominent BJP leader.

Taking to Twitter, Subramanian Swamy wrote,"M. S. Dhoni is retiring from Cricket but not from anything else. His talent-to be able to fight against odds and his inspiring leadership of a team that he has demonstrated in cricket is needed in public life. He should fight in LS General Elections in 2024.''

Veteran batsman Suresh Raina had joined former India captain, MS Dhoni, in formally announcing his retirement from all international cricket.

There have been speculation for a long time that the BJP is planning to bring onboard MS Dhoni to become the party's face in Jharkhand. It should be noted that his older brother, Narendra Singh Dhoni, omitted from his biopic, had joined BJP in 2009 before swapping ideologies and joining the Samajwadi Party in 2013.

After Dhoni's retirement and the BJP leader's offer has once again triggered the speculations of the former Indian skipper entering politics.

Earlier, Union Minister Amit Shah had also met MS Dhoni during his "Sampark for Samarthan" campaign ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Amit Shah was among the first leaders to react to Dhoni's retirement.

However, Dhoni has so far not revealed his future plans post retirement.