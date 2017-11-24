Punjab targeted killings: British High Commission team meets Jagtar Singh Johal

A 3-member team from British High Commission met British nationals Jagtar Singh Johal and Jimmy Singh, arrested in connection with targeted killings. Both the accused are in police remand till 28th November.

Punjab Police had earlier claimed that it had "sufficient" evidence to prove the complicity of Johal in the targeted killings. It had also claimed to have found him to be involved in conspiracy, coordination, funding and arranging of weapons for members of the KLF module busted in connections with the targeted killings.

Story first published: Friday, November 24, 2017, 22:20 [IST]
