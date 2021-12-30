YouTube
    New Delhi, Dec 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated and laid foundation stones for a total of 23 developmental projects worth Rs 17,500 crores, in poll-bound Uttarakhand's Haldwani.

    Speaking on the occasion, PM Modi said,''Uttarakhand has completed 20 years of its formation. In these years, you have also seen such people running the government who used to say -'you may loot Uttarakhand, but save my government'. These people looted Uttarakhand with both hands.''

    Previous govts looted Uttarakhand with both hands, says PM Modi in Haldwani
    The PM accused the opposition of indulging in rumour-mongering.

    Now that the public knows their (Opposition) truth, these people have started a new business of rumours, by manufacturing, spreading, & then screaming about it. These Uttarakhand rebels are spreading rumours about the Tanakpur-Bageshwar rail line as well: PM Narendra Modi

    ''It has been a permanent trademark of those who were in the govt before, to hinder developmental projects. Lakhwar Project, which started today, has the same history, it was first thought of in 1976. Today after 46 yrs, our govt has laid the foundation stone for its work,''said the PM.

    Story first published: Thursday, December 30, 2021, 15:48 [IST]
    X