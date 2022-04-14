Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya: PM Modi buys first visitor ticket; Know Cost, Other Details

Where is Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya located?

Located at the Teen Murti complex in New Delhi, the government said the museum has been developed to create awareness about all 14 prime ministers of the country with ample space for future leaders as well.

Cost:

The museum built up at a cost of ₹271 crore was approved in 2018. There are a total of 43 galleries in the Sangrahalaya.

Design of the museum building

The design of the museum building is inspired by the story of rising India, shaped and moulded by the hands of its leaders.

Sangrahalaya logo

The logo of the Sangrahalaya represents the hands of the people of India holding the Dharma Chakra symbolizing the nation and democracy.

What the new Museum of PMs has in store for visitors

What the new Museum of PMs has in store for visitors

The museum tells the story of India after Independence through the lives and contributions of its prime ministers, the PMO had said earlier.

Modi buys first ticket of the museum

Modi also bought the first ticket of the museum before its inauguration, officials said.

To honour the contribution of all the prime ministers of India

The PMO said the museum has been guided by Modi's vision to honour the contribution of all the prime ministers of India towards nation building and is a tribute to every prime minister of the country since Independence, irrespective of their ideology or tenure in office.

Thematic format used

The museum uses appropriate archives (collected works and other literary works, important correspondence), some personal items, gifts and memorabilia (felicitations, honours, medals conferred, commemorative stamps, coins, etc.), speeches of Prime Ministers and anecdotal representation of ideologies and different aspects of the lives of Prime Ministers have been reflected in a thematic format.