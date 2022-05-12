PM Modi virtually addresses 'Utkarsh Samaroh' in Bharuch, interacts with people

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed "Utkarsh Samaroh" in Gujarat's Bharuch via video conferencing to mark the 100 per cent saturation of four key state government schemes in the district which will help provide timely financial assistance to those in need.

According to the the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), a total of 12,854 beneficiaries were identified across the four schemes.

''The program will mark 100% saturation of four key schemes of the Gujarat govt in the district which will help provide timely financial assistance to the needy,'' the PMO had said.

During the address, he interacted with people and talked about how the schemes under "Utkarsh Initiative" helped them.

"Sometimes the schemes stay on paper and sometimes corrupt people put it in their people. But I aim for 'sabka sath, sabka vikas' bhavna. The work might be difficult but this is the right path. Whatever I am able to do today, I have learnt from you - development, sadness, happiness, difficulties - I have observed closely with you people," PM Modi said.

"Utkarsh Samaroh is a testimony to the fact that when the government reaches out to the beneficiary with a resolution, what are the fruitful results. Many congratulations to Bharuch district administration, Gujarat government for 100% coverage of these social security schemes," said Modi.

"I am completing 8 years serving the country from Delhi. These 8 years were dedicated to service, good governance and poor welfare. Whatever I am able to do today, I have learned from you only. Now that we are completing eight years, we look ahead with a new passion," he further said.

"In 2014, when you gave us the opportunity of service, almost half of the country's population was deprived of toilet facility, vaccination facility, electricity connection facility, bank account facility. Over the years, with everyone's efforts, we have been able to bring many schemes closer to 100% saturation," Prime Minister said.

"I said earlier also that such tasks are difficult, even politicians are afraid to lay their hands on them. But I have not come to do politics, but to serve the countrymen. The country has taken a pledge to reach 100% beneficiaries," PM said.

Story first published: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 12:06 [IST]