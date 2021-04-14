PM Modi to review COVID-19 situation with Governors, LGs today

New Delhi, Apr 14: Amid an alarming rise in COVID-19 cases in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu will be interacting with governors of various states on Wednesday. This is the first-of-its-kind meeting as previously, PM has interacted with chief ministers of various states, but not held direct consultations with Governors.

The development comes days after Modi in a virtual meeting with chief ministers had called for the involvement of governors in handling the pandemic and also of personalities from different fields to push compliance with COVID-appropriate behaviour and pandemic management guidelines, including for providing vaccination to eligible people.

"Under the leadership of the governor and under the guidance of the chief minister, all states should at least hold all-party meetings and firm up actionable points. This is my request that the governor and the chief ministers should together hold virtual webinars with all the elected representatives," PM Modi had said.

"It should start with urban bodies and then rural bodies. The webinars should be with all the elected people. It will send a positive message that it should not be politicised and all of us have to do it together," he had said.