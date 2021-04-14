YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    PM Modi to review COVID-19 situation with Governors, LGs today

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 14: Amid an alarming rise in COVID-19 cases in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu will be interacting with governors of various states on Wednesday. This is the first-of-its-kind meeting as previously, PM has interacted with chief ministers of various states, but not held direct consultations with Governors.

    PM Modi to review COVID-19 situation with Governors, LGs today
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    The development comes days after Modi in a virtual meeting with chief ministers had called for the involvement of governors in handling the pandemic and also of personalities from different fields to push compliance with COVID-appropriate behaviour and pandemic management guidelines, including for providing vaccination to eligible people.

    India sees over 1.61 lakh new infections, 879 deaths in 24 hours, active coronavirus cases cross 12 lakh-markIndia sees over 1.61 lakh new infections, 879 deaths in 24 hours, active coronavirus cases cross 12 lakh-mark

    "Under the leadership of the governor and under the guidance of the chief minister, all states should at least hold all-party meetings and firm up actionable points. This is my request that the governor and the chief ministers should together hold virtual webinars with all the elected representatives," PM Modi had said.

    "It should start with urban bodies and then rural bodies. The webinars should be with all the elected people. It will send a positive message that it should not be politicised and all of us have to do it together," he had said.

    More NARENDRA MODI News

    Read more about:

    narendra modi coronavirus

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 14, 2021, 8:23 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 14, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X