PM Modi to celebrate Diwali with Army jawans in J&K's Rajouri

New Delhi, Nov 03: Continuing his tradition to visit border areas on Diwali, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to celebrate Diwali with Indian Army jawans in Jammu and Kashmir. This time, PM Modi will head to Nowshera, Rajouri border post on the Line of Control (LoC) on Thursday.

PM Modi has made it a compulsory practice to visit the border on the occastion of Diwali. The prime minister gifts sweets and other gifts to the jawans. In 2019, PM Modi had spent Diwali with the troops in Rajouri.

PM Modi's visit to border areas is seen as a morale booster for the jawans on the ground and also sends out a message that India's top leadership will not be deterred by Pakistan's attempt to push in more terrorists.

Last year, PM Modi spent Diwali with soldiers at Longewala in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer.

Addressing the soldiers, PM Modi said, "India has long borders with several nations, but if there is one border post whose name is known by every Indian, it is Longewala. The Battle of Longewala is one that every Indian knows about and the saying 'Jo bole so nihaal, sat sri akaal' comes to mind every time we think about it."

This year marks 50 years since the Battle of Longewala during the 1971 India-Pakistan war.