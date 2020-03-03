  • search
    PM Modi slams Manmohan Singh over 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' slogan

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 03: Days after former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh said that "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" slogan has been misused to create a "militant and purely emotional" idea of India that excludes millions of its citizens, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday slammed by claiming that now a few have problem even with saying "Bharat Mata ki Jai".

    PM Modi slams Manmohan Singh over Bharat Mata ki Jai slogan
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    Addressing the BJP's Parliamentary Board, PM Modi said that earlier people were objecting to "Vande Mataram". But now, they are objecting to "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" as well.

    Nationalism, 'Bharat mata ki jai' being misused to construct militant idea of India: Manmohan Singh

    Earlier, Manmohan Singh had said that nationalism and the slogan of "Bharat Mata ki Jai" are being misused to construct a "militant and purely emotional" idea of India that excludes millions of residents and citizens.

    Singh's remark came during the launch of a book on Jawaharlal Nehru's works and speeches.

    "It is a book of particular relevance at a time when nationalism and the slogan of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' are being misused to construct a militant and purely emotional idea of India that excludes millions of residents and citizens," Singh had said.

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 3, 2020, 11:44 [IST]
