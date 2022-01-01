PM Modi to release 10th instalment of PM-KISAN on Jan 1: How to check status

A look at the top 21 images of PM Modi from 2021

PM Modi releases Kisan Samman Nidhi 10th Installment: Check status online

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Jan 1: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday released the 10th installment of financial benefit under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme via video conferencing.

Under the PM-KISAN scheme, a financial benefit of Rs. 6000/- per year is provided to the eligible beneficiary farmer families, payable in three equal 4-monthly installments of Rs.2000/- each.

The fund is transferred directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. In this scheme, Samman Rashi of over Rs. 1.6 lakh crore has been transferred to farmer families so far.

PM Modi will transfer over Rs 20,000 crore to more than 10 crore beneficiary farmer families on the first day of 2022.

During the programme, Prime Minister also released equity grant of more than Rs. 14 crore to about 351 Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs), which will benefit more than 1.24 lakh farmers.

Union Agriculture Minister was also be present on the occasion.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi 10th instalment: How to check Beneficiary Status

Visit the official website of the government - https://pmkisan.gov.in/.

Click on the 'Beneficiary Status' option in the 'Farmers Corner' section on the top right of the website.

Now you will get three options: Aadhaar Number, Account Number and Mobile Number.

Choose any option to track your payment status.

Then select 'Get Data' from the drop-down menu.

On your screen, you'll find PM-Kisan status and a summary of all transactions.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, January 1, 2022, 13:10 [IST]