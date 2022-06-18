PM Modi lays foundation stone of projects worth Rs 21,000 cr in Vadodara

Ahmedabad, Jun 18: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid foundation stone of development projects worth Rs 21,000 crores.

Gujarat | Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays the foundation stone of various developmental projects worth Rs 21,000 crores in Vadodara pic.twitter.com/nbnwXq3jl3 — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2022

Beneficiaries of various schemes of the government participated in Gujarat Gaurav Abhiyan at Vadodara. The Prime Minister dedicated and laid the foundation stone of various Railway projects worth over Rs 16,000 crores. These include dedication to the nation of 357 Km long New Palanpur - Madar Section of Dedicated Freight Corridor; Gauge Conversion of 166 Km long Ahmedabad-Botad Section; electrification of 81 Km long Palanpur - Mitha Section, among others. Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Surat, Udhna, Somnath & Sabarmati Stations, along with the foundation stone of other initiatives in the railway sector.

Under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, a total of 1.38 lakh houses will be dedicated by the Prime Minister, including houses worth around Rs 1,800 crore in urban areas and houses worth over Rs 1,530 crores in rural areas. In addition, Khat Muhurat of around 3000 houses worth over Rs 310 crores will also be done.

During the programme, PM Modi will dedicate and lay foundation stone of various development works at Kheda, Anand, Vadodara, Chhota Udepur, and Panchmahal, worth over Rs 680 crore.

The foundation stone of the redevelopment of the second phase, which is going to be inaugurated in the programme, was laid by the Prime Minister in 2017. This includes expansion of the temple base and 'parisar' at three levels, installation of amenities like street lights, CCTV system etc.

