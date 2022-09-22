VP Dhankhar on day long visit in Assam today

Congress writes to minorities commission for probe into Assam madrasa demolition

Guwahati, Sep 22: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will arrive here on Thursday on a day-long visit to Assam to inaugurate a cultural event, officials said.

He is scheduled to inaugurate folk festival 'Lokmanthan-2022', organised by cultural organisation Prajna Pravah at the Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra.

Governor Jagadish Mukhi and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will also be present on the occasion.

Dhankhar will spend the afternoon at the Raj Bhavan here.

He is also slated to visit the Kamakhya Temple, atop the Nilachal Hills, before leaving for New Delhi in the evening, the officials said.

Story first published: Thursday, September 22, 2022, 11:09 [IST]