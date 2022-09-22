YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Guwahati Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    VP Dhankhar on day long visit in Assam today

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Guwahati, Sep 22: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will arrive here on Thursday on a day-long visit to Assam to inaugurate a cultural event, officials said.

    He is scheduled to inaugurate folk festival 'Lokmanthan-2022', organised by cultural organisation Prajna Pravah at the Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra.

    Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar
    Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar

    Governor Jagadish Mukhi and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will also be present on the occasion.

    Jagdeep Dhankhar takes oath as 14th Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar takes oath as 14th Vice President of India

    Dhankhar will spend the afternoon at the Raj Bhavan here.

    He is also slated to visit the Kamakhya Temple, atop the Nilachal Hills, before leaving for New Delhi in the evening, the officials said.

    Comments

    More guwahati News  

    Read more about:

    vice president assam inauguration

    Story first published: Thursday, September 22, 2022, 11:09 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 22, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X