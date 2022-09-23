YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    PM Modi to virtually inaugurate National Conference of Environment Ministers in Gujarat today

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Ahmedabad, Sep 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the National Conference of Environment Ministers in Ekta Nagar, Gujarat at 10:30 AM today, September 23 via video conferencing. He will also address the gathering on the occasion.

    This two-day conference on September 23 and 24 is aimed at creating further synergy among the central and state governments on various issues, such as climate change, tackling plastic waste, wildlife and forest management, among others, the PMO said, adding that PM Modi will also address the gathering on the occasion.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    Taking forward the spirit of cooperative federalism, Conference is being convened to create further synergy amongst the Central and State Governments in formulating better policies on issues such as Elimination of Plastic Pollution through a multi-pronged approach, State Action Plans to effectively combat Climate Change with a focus on LiFE- Lifestyle for Environment. It will also focus on increasing the forest cover with special emphasis on restoration of degraded land and wildlife conservation.

    PM Modi receives copy of Braille version of Assamese Dictionary 'Hemkosh'PM Modi receives copy of Braille version of Assamese Dictionary 'Hemkosh'

    The conference will have six thematic sessions on various topics, such as LiFE and combating climate change (updating state action plans on climate change for mitigation of emissions and adaptation to climate impacts).

    Other topics will be PARIVESH (single window system for integrated green clearances), forestry management, prevention and control of pollution, wildlife management, plastics and waste management, the statement said.

    Comments

    More NARENDRA MODI News  

    Read more about:

    narendra modi inauguration gujarat address video conferencing

    Story first published: Friday, September 23, 2022, 9:51 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 23, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X