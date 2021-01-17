PM Modi flags off eight trains facilitating seamless rail connectivity to Statue of Unity

PM Modi to flag off 8 connecting Statue of Unity in Kevadiya with various parts of nation

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 17: Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off eight trains connecting different regions of the country with Kevadiya, home to the Statue of Unity dedicated to Vallabhbhai Patel, in Gujarat on Sunday via video-conferencing.

''One of the trains flagged off for Kevadia today originates at Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MG Ramachandran Central Railway Station. It is a pleasant coincidence that today is the birth anniversary of MGR. His life was dedicated to the service of the poor,'' PM Narendra Modi said.

Modi said on Saturday that the Kevadiya railway station is India''s first with green building certification.

"Now, more reason to visit the ''Statue of Unity!'' This iconic Statue, a tribute to the great Sardar Patel is connected via railways to different regions of India. 8 trains will be flagged off tomorrow, 17th January at 11 AM. Do watch the programme live," he tweeted.

During the programme, several other projects relating to the railways will also be inaugurated and these include new station buildings of Kevadiya, Dabhoi and Chandod.

One of the new trains is the Jan Shatabdi Express between Ahmedabad and Kevadia which will have Vistadome coaches, he said and posted some pictures.