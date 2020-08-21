President Kovind, PM Modi condole loss of lives in fire at Telangana hydroelectric plant

YouTube
    New Delhi, Aug 21: President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have condoled the death of nine people in fire at Srisailam hydroelectric plant in Telangana.

    "Pained by the loss of lives in the tragic fire accident at Srisailam hydroelectric plant in Telangana. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. I wish speedy recovery for the injured," President Kovid said on Twitter.

    President Ram Nath Kovind
    President Ram Nath Kovind

    "Fire at the Srisailam hydroelectric plant is deeply unfortunate. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I hope those injured recover at the earliest," PM Modi tweeted.

    Nine people died in a fire mishap in the Srisailam hydroelectric plant on the Telangana-Andhra Pradesh border on Friday, a senior government official said.

    Telangana Srisailam power plant fire: 6 bodies recovered, CM orders CID probe

    Six bodies have been recovered by rescue teams so far and efforts were on to pull out the others from the underground plant, Nagarkurnool District Collector L Sharman said.

    The fire broke out late on Thursday night when at least 17 people were inside the plant and eight of them managed to come out, officials said.

    Friday, August 21, 2020, 17:57 [IST]
