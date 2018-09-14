PM to meet children at Room to Read library on his birthday in Varanasi

New Delhi, Sep 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting his constituency Varanasi on September 17-18, 2018. He will be visiting Room to Read a library on September 17 that happens to be his birthday. Room To Read library provides book to children up to fifth standard and it functions in government schools.

Abem, who works with Room to Read said that the PM will interact with children in Varanasi for half an hour and talk to them about their reading habit and many other things. The objective of Room to read is make children able to read, motivate them to read and apply reading and writing skill to learning.

Sanjay Singh manager communication Room To Read told OneIndia that this is an attempt by the organisation to inculcate reading habit among children. It is a global organisation started from Nepal in the year 2000. It was started in Uttar Pradesh in 2017 and now it has 500 Room to Read library in the state. Room to Read organisation provide 800 books to every library that its sets up in any government school.

It has its presence in 200 schools in Delhi where it was started in 2003. This is a programme for early grade library and girls education and is spread across in ten countries in Asia and Africa including Nepal, Vietnam, Cambodia, India, Laos, Sri Lanks, South Africa, Zambia, Bangladesh and Tanzania serving 1.22 crore children with 19884 libraries, donated 2.06 crore books and published 1614 original title.

Room to Read distributed 93.5 lakh books in India, published 190 children's book titles, established 9251 libraries, trained 26342 teachers and benefited 36.6 lakh children.