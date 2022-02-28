PM Gati Shakti will lead to infrastructure development, employment generation: PM Modi

Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi to share his thoughts on 86th episode of monthly radio programme today

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the PM Gati Shakti will lead to infrastructure development, employment generation in the country.

Addressing a webinar on Monday, PM Modi said, PM Gati Shakti will make infrastructural planning, implementation and monitoring work in a coordinated manner.

"Technology will play a major role in PM Gati Shakti. We have to find ways to construct quality infrastructure that are not only cost-effective but also disaster resilient. PM Gati Shakti Masterplan has more than 400 layers of data plan," PM Modi said.

"To strengthen cooperative federalism, the Government has decided to help state governments with the allocation of Rs 1 lakh crore. State governments can use this to develop multimodal infrastructure," the prime minister said.

"A new scheme, PM's Development Initiative for North- East, PM-DevINE, will fund infrastructure, in spirit of PM Gati Shakti & social development projects based on the needs of North-East. The scope of PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan will further reduce compliance burden," the prime minister added.

Story first published: Monday, February 28, 2022, 10:39 [IST]