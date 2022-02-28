YouTube
  • search
Trending Russia-Ukraine war Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 Covid-19 Vaccine
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    PM Gati Shakti will lead to infrastructure development, employment generation: PM Modi

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Feb 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the PM Gati Shakti will lead to infrastructure development, employment generation in the country.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    Addressing a webinar on Monday, PM Modi said, PM Gati Shakti will make infrastructural planning, implementation and monitoring work in a coordinated manner.

    "Technology will play a major role in PM Gati Shakti. We have to find ways to construct quality infrastructure that are not only cost-effective but also disaster resilient. PM Gati Shakti Masterplan has more than 400 layers of data plan," PM Modi said.

    "To strengthen cooperative federalism, the Government has decided to help state governments with the allocation of Rs 1 lakh crore. State governments can use this to develop multimodal infrastructure," the prime minister said.

    "A new scheme, PM's Development Initiative for North- East, PM-DevINE, will fund infrastructure, in spirit of PM Gati Shakti & social development projects based on the needs of North-East. The scope of PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan will further reduce compliance burden," the prime minister added.

    More NARENDRA MODI News  

    Read more about:

    narendra modi

    Story first published: Monday, February 28, 2022, 10:39 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 28, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X