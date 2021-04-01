Waze wanted Hiran to own up in bomb scare case to prevent probe going to NIA, ATS

NIA raids 31 locations in Andhra, Telangana, seize incriminating naxal related material

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 01: The National Investigation Agency conducted searches at 31 location in connection with the Munchingput Maoist Case Raids spread across 8 districts of Andhra Pradesh namely Visakhapatnam, Guntur, Prakasam, Srikakulam, Kurnool, Krishna, East Godavari and Kadapa and four districts of Telangana namely Ranga Reddy, Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri and Medak.

The case relates to the furthering of activities by the naxalites in Andhra Pradesh under the guise of frontal organisations.

The case pertains to seizure of revolutionary literature of CPI (Maoist), press notes, medicines, wire bundles and explosives substances from accused Pangi Naganna , who was intercepted by Munchingput Police Investigation revealed that Pangi Naganna had been ostensibly working as a journalist and was passing information about the police movements to the leaders of CPI(Maoist). He has also been involved in instigating the villagers to obstruct combing operations of police and prevent them from entering them into villages and motivating the villagers to revolt against the police parties and hold rallies against the government.

During the searches, 40 mobile phones, 44 SIM Cards, 70 storage devices such as hard discs, micro SD cards and flash cards, 184 CDs/DVDs, 19 pen drives and other incriminating material were seized.