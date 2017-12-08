Newborn death case: Delhi govt cancels Max Hospital's license

The Delhi Government on Friday cancelled the license of Delhi's Max Hospital in connection with wrongly declaring newborn twins dead.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain told media persons that license of Max Hospital in Shalimar Bagh has been cancelled for their negligence in the newborn death case. On December 2, Delhi Health Minister Satyender Jain had said the hospital's licence could be cancelled if a probe found it guilty of medical negligence.

The case relates to the birth of twins (a boy and a girl) on November 30. The parents alleged the babies were declared dead by the Max Hospital in Shalimar Bagh but they later discovered that the boy was alive. The parents said they were told by the hospital that both the babies were stillborn. The infants were handed over to them in a polythene bag, they said. Just before their last rites, the family discovered that the baby boy was breathing, the police said.

Subsequently, a panel was formed by the Delhi government to look into the case found Max Hospital guilty of not following prescribed medical norms in dealing with newborn infants.

(With agency inputs)