For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
New chapter in modern agricultural facilities: PM Modi flags off 100 Kisan Drones
India
New Delhi, Feb 19: In a bid to help farmers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has flagged off 100 Kisan drones in different cities and towns of India to spray pesticides in farms across the country.
"This is a new chapter in the direction of modern agricultural facilities of the 21st century. I am confident that this beginning will not only prove to be a milestone in development of the drone sector but also will also open the sky to unlimited possibilities," said PM Modi.
Know all about
Narendra Modi
Keep youself updated with latest News, Videos & Photos of your favorite Politician
"Narendra Modi"
"Narendra Modi"
"I have been told that Garuda Aerospace has set a target of manufacturing 1 lakh Made in India drones in the next 2 years. This will generate fresh employment and new opportunities for the youth," he added.
Story first published: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 9:33 [IST]