New chapter in modern agricultural facilities: PM Modi flags off 100 Kisan Drones

New Delhi, Feb 19: In a bid to help farmers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has flagged off 100 Kisan drones in different cities and towns of India to spray pesticides in farms across the country.

"This is a new chapter in the direction of modern agricultural facilities of the 21st century. I am confident that this beginning will not only prove to be a milestone in development of the drone sector but also will also open the sky to unlimited possibilities," said PM Modi.

"I have been told that Garuda Aerospace has set a target of manufacturing 1 lakh Made in India drones in the next 2 years. This will generate fresh employment and new opportunities for the youth," he added.

Story first published: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 9:33 [IST]