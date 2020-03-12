  • search
    MP: Congress to cite technicalities to get resignations of MLAs rejected

    New Delhi, Mar 12: The Congress is set to push for the rejection of the resignations of its MLAs in Madhya Pradesh.

    The party would cite technical grounds while pushing for the rejection. The resignations are identically worded and do not mention state assembly. Further the MLAs had not submitted the resignations in person, the Congress says.

    Citing these technicalities, the Speaker of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly will reject the resignations. The Congress also filed a petition before the Speaker and demanded the disqualification of the MLAs citing anti party activities. The 22 MLAs who have submitted their resignations also include six ministers.

    The role of the Speaker would come into play and it would be extremely crucial. The 19 MLAs who are staying at a resort in Bengaluru sent their resignations to the Speaker via email. The resignations were also sent to the Governor of Madhya Pradesh. Later on original copies of the letters were handed over to the Speaker by a delegation of the BJP.

    Story first published: Thursday, March 12, 2020, 7:48 [IST]
