Modi government launches upgraded version of AirSewa 2.0 web portal for air passengers

New Delhi, Nov 21: Air passengers can now seek help of chatbots to resolve their problems and register grievances using social media, with the government Monday launching an upgraded version of AirSewa digital platform.

The upgraded version, AirSewa 2.0 web portal as well as the mobile app, has been launched by the Union Minister of Civil Aviation and Commerce & Industry, Suresh Prabhu along with Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Jayant Sinha in New Delhi.

The web portal and application will help to capture air travellers' feedback for policy interventions.

Air passengers face issues like flight delays, problem in refunds, long queues, inadequate facilities at airports and complaints of lost baggage. The Ministry of Civil Aviation had launched AirSewa web portal and mobile app in November 2016 to address this need.

The AirSewa 1.0 was received well, with around 30,000 app downloads and around 75,000 web portal hits since its launch. It has helped significant number of air passengers to get their concerns resolved with 92 percent closure rate for grievance solutions. In addition to grievance redressal, AirSewa also provides real-time flight status and flight schedules.