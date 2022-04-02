YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Ramadan Time Table 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Meteor shower? Blazing streak of light in sky seen from Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Apr 02: In what appears to be a meteor shower, a gorgeous video has captured the blazing streak of light cutting through the night sky over Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    Reports of people seeing these burning objects falling from the sky have come in from Barwani, Bhopal, Indore, Betul and Dhar.

    However, a top functionary of the Ujjain-based Jiwaji Observatory said it was a common phenomenon possibly involving meteorites.

    Rajendra Gupta, Superintendent of the 300-year-old Jiwaji Observatory in Ujjain, however, said, "This appears to be ulkapind (meteorites). Their fall is common."

    What causes meteor showers?

    Meteors are basically part of meteoroids, which are space objects composed of dust and range in various sizes. When these meteoroids enter the Earth's atmosphere they are referred to as meteors. The meteoroids travel at high speeds into the atmosphere and burn up resulting in the bright streak of light. This is known as the meteor shower.

    More MAHARASHTRA News  

    Read more about:

    maharashtra

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X