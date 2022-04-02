Meteor shower? Blazing streak of light in sky seen from Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh

Notices against Arnab, Kangana: Maha Assembly gives more time to panel to submit report

New Delhi, Apr 02: In what appears to be a meteor shower, a gorgeous video has captured the blazing streak of light cutting through the night sky over Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

Reports of people seeing these burning objects falling from the sky have come in from Barwani, Bhopal, Indore, Betul and Dhar.

However, a top functionary of the Ujjain-based Jiwaji Observatory said it was a common phenomenon possibly involving meteorites.

Rajendra Gupta, Superintendent of the 300-year-old Jiwaji Observatory in Ujjain, however, said, "This appears to be ulkapind (meteorites). Their fall is common."

#WATCH | Maharashtra: In what appears to be a meteor shower was witnessed over the skies of Nagpur & several other parts of the state. pic.twitter.com/kPUfL9P18R — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2022

What causes meteor showers?

Meteors are basically part of meteoroids, which are space objects composed of dust and range in various sizes. When these meteoroids enter the Earth's atmosphere they are referred to as meteors. The meteoroids travel at high speeds into the atmosphere and burn up resulting in the bright streak of light. This is known as the meteor shower.