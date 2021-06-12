Mayawati seeks to reorient BSP’s image, describes it as ‘sarv samaj’ party

Will contest UP, Uttarakhand polls alone: BSP chief Mayawati announces on her birthday

India

pti-PTI

By PTI

Lucknow, June 12: BSP president Mayawati on Saturday asked her party leaders and workers to connect with every section of the society and expand its base to improve the party's poll prospect in the next year's assembly elections.

Seeking to reorient the party's image, she told party leaders and workers to remember that the Bahujan Samaj Party is a "sarv samaj" party, committed to achieving the objective of "Sarv Jan hitay, Sarv Jan sukhay" (serving interests of all, ensuring the welfare of all).

Mayawati gave the directions in a meeting held here to examine the party's preparedness for the next year's assembly elections.

Cautioning party men against leaders who give more importance to their personal interests than those of the party, she said the party men should have more trust in the cadre than such leaders who are more interested in serving their own interests while pledging by names of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar and Kanshi Ram.

"Ultimately such people harm themselves more than the party, even if they realise it later. It is important to be careful of such people," the former chief minister cautioned its party leaders and workers.

The BSP president recently expelled two senior leaders, including the BSP's legislature party leader Lalji Verma and its former state unit president Ram Achal Rajbhar for anti-party activities during the panchayat elections.

She also sought to impress upon the party leaders and workers that "unlike other parties, BSP is a cadre-based party, fighting for the welfare of the poor and neglected people of the entire society".

Accordingly, the party's culture of holding small cadre meetings should be continued as they help the party connect with masses at the ground level and strengthen it, she said.

She also told her party workers that during her four tenures as the state chief minister, the BSP government had done countless work for the entire society and its weaker sections, but the subsequent governments stopped them due to their casteist and communal mindset.

She also appreciated the work done by BSP workers in extending help to common people during the pandemic.