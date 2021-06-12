General Rani 2.0 now haunts the ISI and what is her Punjab connect

SAD-BSP to fight Punjab and future elections together

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 12: The Shiromani Akali Dal and the BSP will fight the 2022 Punjab elections together. The two sides announced that they would fight future elections together as well.

We will work to end corruption and scams under Congress' leadership. The current govt is anti-Dalits and anti-farmers while we will work for everyone's welfare and development, BSP MP Satish Mishra said.

It is a historic day as the alliance has been formed with Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), which is Punjab's biggest party. In 1996 both BSP and SAD jointly fought Lok Sabha polls and emerged victorious on 11 of 13 seats. This time the alliance won't be broken, Mishra also said.

He said the SAD and the BSP will jointly fight the 2022 polls and other elections together. The Mayawati-led BSP will fight 20 of the 117 Assembly seats in Punjab, while the rest will be contested by the SAD, he said.

Among the seats which the BSP will contest are Kartarpur Sahib in Jalandhar, Jalandhar-West, Jalandhar-North, Phagwara, Hoshiarpur Urban, Dasuya, Chamkaur Sahib in Rupnagar district, Bassi Pathana, Sujanpur in Pathankot, Mohali, Amritsar North and Amritsar Central.

The SAD earlier had a tie-up with the BJP and the Badal-led party walked out of the NDA over the farm laws issue last year. The BJP used to contest 23 seats under its alliance with the SAD.

It is a new day in Punjab politics, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) will fight the 2022 Punjab Legislative Assembly elections and future elections together, Sukhbir Singh Badal, SAD President said.