Massive search operation to neutralise hiding terrorists in J&K’s Poonch, Rajouri enters 12th day

Srinagar, Oct 22: The massive search operation conducted by the Indian Army to hunt down terrorists targeting civilians in Jammu and Kashmir, entered the 12th day on Friday.

The security agencies in Jammu and Kashmir have adapted multiple strategies to counter the threat.

The state police have strengthened the security grid, while also identifying the groups behind the killings. Protection has been enhanced for non-locals and many have been shifted to shelter camps.

Sending out a strong message against civilian killings in Jammu and Kashmir, the security agencies have gunned down four terrorists in two separate encounters on Thursday.

These terrorists were responsible for the killing of migrant workers, the police said. In the gun battle at Shopian two terrorists and a Sepoy Karanveer Singh were killed. In another encounter at Kulgam, two terrorists were killed.

The terrorists killed in Shopian were behind the killing of a carpenter from Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

The two terrorists killed in Kulgam were responsible for the killing of two labourers from Bihar.

The Indian Army has lost nine of its men. However, 6 out of the 9-10 Lashkar-e-Tayiba terrorists have been gunned down in the encounter.

Eleven civilians, including non-locals, have been shot dead by militants in the Valley in this month so far.

Story first published: Friday, October 22, 2021, 12:35 [IST]