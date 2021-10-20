Agencies adopt multiple strategies to stop killing of non-Muslims in Jammu and Kashmir

Faceless terror in J&K: The message is to drive people from other states out

New Delhi, Oct 20: With the number of civilian killings going up in Jammu and Kashmir the security agencies have adapted multiple strategies to counter the threat.

The state police have strengthened the security grid, while also identifying the groups behind the killings. Protection has been enhanced for non-locals and many have been shifted to shelter camps.

A review meeting of the situation is expected to be held in Jammu and Kashmir later this week, when Union Home Minister Amit Shah visits the Union Territory.

Security has also been enhanced in the Rajouri-Poonch areas where an encounter is currently underway. The Indian Army has lost nine of its men. However 6 out of the 9-10 Lashkar-e-Tayiba terrorists have been gunned down in the encounter.

As a security measure there is now restricted internet access in these areas. In addition to this the frequency of the cordon and search operations have gone up. It had been found that the over ground workers had used the Chinese Star pistols to undertake the killing. These pistols had been dropped by drones from Pakistan.

The police have so far rounded off 600 over ground workers who are linked to the Hizbul Mujahideen and Lashkar-e-Tayiba. The police are also investigating the claims made by two unknown terror groups The Resistance Front and the United Liberation Front. The police maintain that these are proxies of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba.

India is also likely to highlight the role played by Pakistan in these targeted killings at the Financial Action Task Force. New Delhi would highlight the infiltration of terrorists from Pakistan during the plenary to held in Paris. The FATF has placed Pakistan on the Grey List as it had failed to curb the financing of groups such as the Jaish-e-Mohammad, Lashkar-e-Tayiba and Hizbul Mujahideen.

